Suri näitleja William Hurt

WILLIAM HURT (March 20, 1950 - March 13, 2022) was an American actor who made it big in the 1981 neo-noir film 'Body Heat'. He garnered three consecutive nominations for the Academy Award for Best Actor, for 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' (1985), 'Children of a Lesser God' (1986), and 'Broadcast News' (1987), winning for the first of these. After a variety of character roles in the following decade, Hurt earned his fourth Academy Award nomination for his supporting performance in the crime thriller 'A History of Violence' (2005). It was announced in May 2018 that Hurt had terminal prostate cancer. He died just a week before his 72nd birthday. FILE PHOTO SHOT: WILLIAM HURT in a scene from the 1986 film 'Children Of A Lesser God' (Credit Image: © Movie Star News via ZUMA Press Wire Service)

