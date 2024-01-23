Eesti Oscari-lootused kustusid

Kaks Eesti lühianimatsiooni jõudsid Oscarite eelvalikute nimekirjam need on «Eeva» ja «Koerkorter». Nominentide hulka need filmid siiski ei pääsenud. Anna Hintsi kahte kategooriasse esitatud «Savvusanna sõsarad» aga ei suutnud sisenada ka eelvaliku nimekirja.