Kultuur

Eesti Oscari-lootused kustusid

Kultuuritoimetus
«Lillekuu tapjad» on esimene Martin Scorsese mängufilm, kus mängivad nii Robert De Niro kui Leonardo DiCaprio. Sugulasi ka veel!
«Lillekuu tapjad» on esimene Martin Scorsese mängufilm, kus mängivad nii Robert De Niro kui Leonardo DiCaprio. Sugulasi ka veel! Foto: Apple Studios

Hollywoodis anti teada tänavuse Oscari-ralli nominendid.

Kaks Eesti lühianimatsiooni jõudsid Oscarite eelvalikute nimekirjam need on «Eeva» ja «Koerkorter». Nominentide hulka need filmid siiski ei pääsenud. Anna Hintsi kahte kategooriasse esitatud «Savvusanna sõsarad» aga ei suutnud sisenada ka eelvaliku nimekirja.

Parim film

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Parim näitlejanna

  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things

Parim näitleja

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Parim näitlejanna kõrvalosas

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera, Barbie
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Parim näitleja kõrvalosas

  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Parim režissöör

  • Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Parim algupärane stsenaarium

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Parim kohandatud stsenaarium

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Parim operaatoritöö

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Parim filmimuusika

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Parim filmilaul

  • "The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
  • "I'm Just Ken," Barbie
  • "It Never Went Away," American Symphony
  • "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
  • "What Was I Made For?" Barbie

Parim montaaž

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Parim kunstnikutöö

Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Parim kostüümikunstnik

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Parim grimm ja soeng

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society of the Snow

Parim heli

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Parimad heliefetktid

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

Parim rahvusvaheline film

  • Io Capitano
  • Perfect Days
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Teachers' Lounge
  • The Zone of Interest

Parim animafilm

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Parim lühianimatsioon

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Parim lühifilm

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
  • Parim dokumentaalfilm

Bobi Wine: The People's President

  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Parim lühidokumentaal

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
