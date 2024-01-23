Eesti Oscari-lootused kustusid

Hollywoodis anti teada tänavuse Oscari-ralli nominendid.
Kaks Eesti lühianimatsiooni jõudsid Oscarite eelvalikute nimekirjam need on «Eeva» ja «Koerkorter». Nominentide hulka need filmid siiski ei pääsenud. Anna Hintsi kahte kategooriasse esitatud «Savvusanna sõsarad» aga ei suutnud sisenada ka eelvaliku nimekirja.
Parim film
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Parim näitlejanna
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Parim näitleja
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Parim näitlejanna kõrvalosas
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Parim näitleja kõrvalosas
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Parim režissöör
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Parim algupärane stsenaarium
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Parim kohandatud stsenaarium
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Parim operaatoritöö
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Parim filmimuusika
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Parim filmilaul
- "The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
- "I'm Just Ken," Barbie
- "It Never Went Away," American Symphony
- "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
- "What Was I Made For?" Barbie
Parim montaaž
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Parim kunstnikutöö
Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Parim kostüümikunstnik
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Parim grimm ja soeng
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Parim heli
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Parimad heliefetktid
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Parim rahvusvaheline film
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teachers' Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
Parim animafilm
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Parim lühianimatsioon
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Parim lühifilm
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- Parim dokumentaalfilm
Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Parim lühidokumentaal
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó