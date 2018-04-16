esmaspäev, 16. aprill 2018
Suri «Full Metal Jacketi» näitleja

Music Awards Las Vegases. Nicole Kidman

FOTO: Kaader videost

R. Lee Ermey, näitleja, kes kehatas Stanley Kubricku filmis «Full Metal Jacket» vanemseersant Hartmani, suri 74 aasta vanuselt kopsupõletiku tõttu.



Allpool videonäide filmist «Full Metal Jacket»

