Suri «Full Metal Jacketi» näitleja
16. aprill 2018, 10:35
R. Lee Ermey, näitleja, kes kehatas Stanley Kubricku filmis «Full Metal Jacket» vanemseersant Hartmani, suri 74 aasta vanuselt kopsupõletiku tõttu.
Allpool videonäide filmist «Full Metal Jacket»
Statement from R. Lee Ermey's long time manager, Bill Rogin:— R. Lee Ermey (@RLeeErmey) April 15, 2018
It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us.
Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/vf4O78JKmb