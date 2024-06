(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 17, 2019 US singer Mariah Carey participates in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "All I Want For Christmas Is You." - Carey has had a long list of hits over the years, but her classic holiday song has helped her make history as the first artist to top the Billboard charts in four separate decades. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is atop the Billboard Hot 100 for the week dated January 4, 2020, based on sales, radio airplay and streaming data -- its third week atop the rankings. That means Carey has had a number one single in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

