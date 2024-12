Teismeline USA filmitäht suri enne jõulupühi traagilises juhtumis

Hudson Joseph Meek, 16, of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, died on December 21 after sustaining blunt force trauma from falling out of a moving vehicle. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on December 19, when he was reportedly ejected from the car. He was taken to UAB Hospital but… pic.twitter.com/FtkKMJvMLr

True

Crime

Updates

TrueCrimeUpdat

December