VÕITJATE NIMEKIRI Verine samurai-seriaal purustas Emmy auhindade rekordi

Populaarne samurai-seriaal «Shogun» tegi tänavusel Emmyde jagamisel puhta töö, võites ühe hooaja eest rohkem auhindu, kui ükski teine seriaal on kunagi suutnud.
James Clavelli romaanil põhinev FX-i sari noppis kokku 18 auhinda, sealhulgas parima draamasarja, parima meespeaosatäitja ja parima naispeaosatäitja kategooriates. Meespeaosatäitja Hiroyuki Sanada võitis lausa kaks Emmyt, sest on ka sarja üks produtsent. Parima draamasarja auhind läks ühtlasi esimest korda ajaloos jaapanikeelsele seriaalile.
Laval tänas produtsent Justin Marks partnereid Disney Televisionist, Dana Waldenit, Eric Shrierit, Hulut ja FXi. «Te otsustasite tellida väga kalli subtiitritega ajaloodraama Jaapanist, kus otsustavaks lõppmänguks on luulevõistlus. Ma ei tea, miks te seda teha otsustasite, aga aitäh, et uskusite sellesse uskumatusse meeskonda.»
«Shoguni» kõrvalt jagus auhindu ka teistele sarjadele. Kolme Emmyga pärjati populaarset Netflixi lühisarja «Baby Reindeer», samuti õnnestus Jodie Fosteril korjata auhind peaosa eest krimisarjas «True Detective: Night Country». Parimaks komöödiasarjaks valiti «Hacks» ning paari Emmyga tunnustati stressirohke restoranisarja «The Bear» näitlejaid.
Parim draamasari
«The Crown» (Netflix)
«Fallout» (Prime Video)
«The Gilded Age» (Max)
«The Morning Show» (Apple TV+)
«Mr. and Mrs. Smith» (Prime Video)
«Shōgun» (FX)
«Slow Horses» (Apple TV+)
«3 Body Problem» (Netflix)
Parim komöödiasari
«Abbott Elementary» (ABC)
«The Bear» (FX)
«Curb Your Enthusiasm» (Max)
«Hacks» (Max)
«Only Murders in the Building» (Hulu)
«Palm Royale» (Apple TV+)
«Reservation Dogs» (FX)
«What We Do in the Shadows» (FX)
Parim lühi- või antoloogiasari
«Baby Reindeer» (Netflix)
«Fargo» (FX)
«Lessons in Chemistry» (Apple TV+)
«Ripley» (Netflix)
«True Detective: Night Country» (Max)
Parim meespeaosatäitja draamasarjas
Idris Elba («Hijack»)
Donald Glover («Mr. & Mrs. Smith»)
Walton Goggins («Fallout»)
Gary Oldman («Slow Horses»)
Hiroyuki Sanada («Shōgun»)
Dominic West («The Crown»)
Parim naispeaosatäitja draamasarjas
Jennifer Aniston («The Morning Show»)
Carrie Coon («The Gilded Age»)
Maya Erskine («Mr. and Mrs. Smith»)
Anna Sawai («Shōgun»)
Imelda Staunton («The Crown»)
Reese Witherspoon («The Morning Show»)
Parim meespeaosatäitja komöödiasarjas
Matt Berry («What We Do in the Shadows»)
Larry David («Curb Your Enthusiasm»)
Steve Martin («Only Murders in the Building»)
Martin Short («Only Murders in the Building»)
Jeremy Allen White («The Bear»)
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai («Reservation Dogs»)
Parim naispeaosatäitja komöödiasarjas
Quinta Brunson («Abbott Elementary"»
Ayo Edebiri («The Bear»)
Selena Gomez («Only Murders in the Building»)
Maya Rudolph («Loot»)
Jean Smart («Hacks»)
Kristen Wiig («Palm Royale»)
Parim meespeaosatäitja lühi- või antoloogiasarjas
Matt Bomer («Fellow Travelers»)
Richard Gadd («Baby Reindeer»)
Jon Hamm («Fargo»)
Tom Hollander («Feud: Capote vs. the Swans»)
Andrew Scott («Ripley»)
Parim naispeaosatäitja lühi- või antoloogiasarjas
Jodie Foster («True Detective: Night Country»)
Brie Larson («Lessons in Chemistry»)
Juno Temple («Fargo»)
Sofia Vergara («Griselda»)
Naomi Watts («Feud: Capote vs. the Swans»)
Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja draamasarjas
Christine Baranski («The Gilded Age»)
Nicole Beharie («The Morning Show»)
Elizabeth Debicki («The Crown»)
Greta Lee («The Morning Show»)
Lesley Manville («The Crown»)
Karen Pittman («The Morning Show»)
Holland Taylor («The Morning Show»)
Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja draamasarjas
Tadanobu Asano («Shōgun»)
Billy Crudup («The Morning Show»)
Mark Duplass («The Morning Show»)
Jon Hamm («The Morning Show»)
Takehiro Hira («Shōgun»)
Jack Lowden («Slow Horses»)
Jonathan Pryce («The Crown»)
Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja komöödiasarjas
Carol Burnett («Palm Royale»)
Liza Colón-Zayas («The Bear»)
Hannah Einbinder («Hacks»)
Janelle James («Abbott Elementary»)
Sheryl Lee Ralph («Abbott Elementary»)
Meryl Streep («Only Murders In The Building»)
Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja komöödiasarjas
Lionel Boyce («The Bear»)
Paul W. Downs («Hacks»)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach («The Bear»)
Paul Rudd («Only Murders In The Building»)
Tyler James Williams («Abbott Elementary»)
Bowen Yang («Saturday Night Live»)
Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja lühi- või antoloogiasarjas
Dakota Fanning («Ripley»)
Lily Gladstone («Under The Bridge»)
Jessica Gunning («Baby Reindeer»)
Aja Naomi King («Lessons In Chemistry»)
Diane Lane («Feud: Capote vs. The Swans»)
Nava Mau («Baby Reindeer»)
Kali Reis («True Detective: Night Country»)
Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja lühi- või antoloogiasarjas
Jonathan Bailey («Fellow Travelers»)
Robert Downey Jr. («The Sympathizer»)
Tom Goodman-Hill («Baby Reindeer»)
John Hawkes («True Detective: Night Country»)
Lamorne Morris («Fargo»)
Lewis Pullman («Lessons In Chemistry»)
Treat Williams («Feud: Capote vs. The Swans»)
Silmapaistev animasari
«Blue Eye Samurai»
«Bob's Burgers»
«Scavengers Reign»
«The Simpsons»
«X-Men '97»