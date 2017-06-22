Kuula: superstaarid salvestasid menuloo Grenfelli põlengu ohvrite toetuseks

Loo salvestamisega on seotud üle 50 muusiku, teiste seas Robbie Williams, James Blunt, Rita Ora, Paloma Faith, Leona Lewis, Craig David, Louis Tomlinson ja Stormzy.

Möödunud nädalal Londonis Grenfell Toweri traagilises põlengus hukkus 79 inimest.

Alljärgnevalt read, kes mida laulis.

Laulu alustas Stormzy.

Robbie Williams: When you're weary

James Blunt: And feeling small

Rita Ora: When tears are in

Craig David: Your eyes

Bastille: I will dry them all

Liam Payne: I'm on your side

Emeli Sandé: Oh when times get rough

Kelly Jones - Stereophonics: And friends just can't be found

Paloma Faith: Like a bridge over troubled water

Louis Tomlinson: I will lay me down

Labrinth: Like a bridge over troubled water

Jorja Smith: I will lay me down

WSTRN: So much pain in my heart, my community is moving me, choose to gleam as we’re facing the dark

Leona Lewis: When you're down and out

Jessie J: When you're on the street

James Arthur: When evening falls so hard

Roger Daltrey - The Who: I will comfort you

Paloma Faith: Yes I will

Ella Eyre: I'll take your part

Anne Marie & Ella Henderson: Oh, when darkness comes

RAYE: Ohhh

Louisa Johnson: And pain is all around

Robbie Williams, All Voices: Like a bridge over troubled water I will lay

James Arthur: I will lay me down

Choir: Like a bridge over troubled water

Rita Ora: I will lay me down

Tokio Myers - Piano

Pete Townshend - Acoustic Guitar

Brian May & Nile Rodgers - Electric Guitars