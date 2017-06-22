Kuula: superstaarid salvestasid menuloo Grenfelli põlengu ohvrite toetuseks

Simon Cowelli eestvedamisel jõudis Suurbritannia raadiojaamadesse heategevuslik uusversioon Simon & Garfunkeli 1970. aasta hittloost «Bridge Over Troubled Water».
Loo salvestamisega on seotud üle 50 muusiku, teiste seas Robbie Williams, James Blunt, Rita Ora, Paloma Faith, Leona Lewis, Craig David, Louis Tomlinson ja Stormzy.
Möödunud nädalal Londonis Grenfell Toweri traagilises põlengus hukkus 79 inimest.
Alljärgnevalt read, kes mida laulis.
Laulu alustas Stormzy.
Robbie Williams: When you're weary
James Blunt: And feeling small
Rita Ora: When tears are in
Craig David: Your eyes
Bastille: I will dry them all
Liam Payne: I'm on your side
Emeli Sandé: Oh when times get rough
Kelly Jones - Stereophonics: And friends just can't be found
Paloma Faith: Like a bridge over troubled water
Louis Tomlinson: I will lay me down
Labrinth: Like a bridge over troubled water
Jorja Smith: I will lay me down
WSTRN: So much pain in my heart, my community is moving me, choose to gleam as we’re facing the dark
Leona Lewis: When you're down and out
Jessie J: When you're on the street
James Arthur: When evening falls so hard
Roger Daltrey - The Who: I will comfort you
Paloma Faith: Yes I will
Ella Eyre: I'll take your part
Anne Marie & Ella Henderson: Oh, when darkness comes
RAYE: Ohhh
Louisa Johnson: And pain is all around
Robbie Williams, All Voices: Like a bridge over troubled water I will lay
James Arthur: I will lay me down
Choir: Like a bridge over troubled water
Rita Ora: I will lay me down
Tokio Myers - Piano
Pete Townshend - Acoustic Guitar
Brian May & Nile Rodgers - Electric Guitars